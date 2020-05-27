Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall in South Carolina

Storm is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Carolina coast.

WASHINGTON — Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall in South Carolina Wednesday morning. This is the second tropical storm to form ahead of the official start of the 2020 hurricane season.

On Wednesday, the storm moved through the Charleston, South Carolina area where it brought winds of 50 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. Bertha is expected to become a tropical depression later Wednesday afternoon.

The storm may produce anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts of up to 8 inches according to the National Hurricane Center.

DMV Impact

While Bertha will send more moisture toward the DMV, the bulk the impacts from this storm will be in southwest Virginia. West Virginia and along the Appalachians where rain chances will be higher. The chance for excessive rain in these areas is low. With a slight chance over southwest Virginia and a marginal risk over West Virginia.





Busy Season Ahead

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is prediction an above average hurricane season.

Experts with NOAA are predicting a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA officials believe this season could bring 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes. A major hurricane is classified as category 3 or higher with winds of at least 111 mph.