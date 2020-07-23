Heat sends thousands to doctors in the DMV

Thousands of people have been seeking treatment for heat-related illnesses in Maryand and Virginia.

WASHINGTON — The heat has been punishing for the DMV, sending thousands to doctor's offices for treatment during spring and summer.

Since May, Maryland health officials have received 2,511 reports of heat-related illnesses. In Virginia, health officials have reported 1,126 cases of heat-related illnesses since the end of March.

Temperatures have been above average and stuck in the 90s through most of July. Heat index values have been up to 105 degrees or more.

It already feels like it's 100 in Salisbury. Feeling like 95 in D.C. right now. Heat index will continue to climb from 100-108 today. Even higher in a few spots. @wusa9 #wusa9weather https://t.co/cUhFwxcxNs @TenaciousTopper @chesterlampkin @hbwx pic.twitter.com/vjZGrkpW00 — Miri Marshall WUSA (@MiriWeather) July 20, 2020

During the week beginning July 14, Maryland saw its highest spike of cases, with more than 400 reports of heat-related illness. The highest number of cases came on July 19, when air temperatures reached 99 degrees and the heat index hit 105 degrees.

Virginia saw its highest spikes from July 5-18, when more than 400 people went to hospitals and doctor's offices for heat-related illnesses.

Who's Been Impacted The Most

In Maryland the majority of people seeking treatment for heat-related illness were those between the ages of 18 and 44, followed by those age 65 and older and people between the ages of 45 and 64.

Overall, children age 4 and younger and the elderly are often most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Summers Are Getting Hotter

So far, D.C. has seen 30 days of temperatures of at least 90 degrees. For most of July temperatures have been at least 10 degrees above average, sometimes higher.

Climate Matters tracks climate trends across the country and found that D.C's summers are at least 2 degrees warmer than what they were in 1970.



