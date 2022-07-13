Large trees brought down by storms in Bowie neighborhood

The National Weather Service said a tornado did not touch down in this area. The sheer force of the wind and rain is to blame for the destruction left behind.

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. — The buzzing sounds of chainsaws will be heard throughout some Bowie communities for days to come. Large trees all along Waesche Drive toppled to the ground during Tuesday's storm.

“It really was something that she'll never forget,” Dawn Christie said.

Christie said the storm was like a scene from a movie.

“I saw everything going like this and then the hail instantly started coming down,” she said.

The winds brought massive trees into the middle of the road and damaged the roof of her house. The National Weather Service said a tornado did not touch down in this area. The sheer force of the wind and rain is to blame for the destruction left behind.

That’s what’s most shocking to Renre Cuthbert, "That was force. That was amazing force. We're so thankful that we survived this and nothing really dramatic happened," Cuthbert said.

Nearly every tree in this portion of the neighborhood has been snapped. No reports of a tornado, though. The storm brought these down. We’ll be live at 5 & 6 tonight on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ECZWDIH5QZ — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) July 13, 2022

Cuthbert is a Red Cross Volunteer. While the focus is on getting the limbs out of the roadway, she’s making sure her neighbors who’d gone an hour without power, weren’t in need.

"I walked around in the community to check on some of the seniors in the community to see how they were doing and they were doing okay," she said.

This close-knit community is happy things weren’t any worse. Dawn said Mother Nature won’t catch her slipping again.

“First of all, I’m going to make sure our phones are charged, our generator is ready to go, not just kind of disregard and pay close attention to the news,” Christie said.