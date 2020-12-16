Superintendent: Forget virtual learning, go have a snow day

Schools in Jefferson County will be closed for students and staff, including virtual classes.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va — "For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won’t lose this year."

As this year slowly comes to a close, a West Virginia school district told its students and families that school is canceled for the day and they should do one thing: go enjoy the snow.

Jefferson County Schools in West Virginia will be closed Wednesday for the first snow day of the year, despite the opportunity for virtual learning that the coronavirus pandemic has enabled.

County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson announced the closure in a poetic way in a letter that has gone viral on Facebook. He says the snow day will have an additional meaning this year.

"For generations, families have greeted the first snow day of the year with joy. It is a time of renewed wonder at all the beautiful things that each season holds," Gibson said in the letter.

Gibson said she wants families to enjoy a day of sledding, hot chocolate and of course, cozy fires -- stating that students will return to the "serious and urgent business of growing up on Thursday."

Some who read the letter on social media had very emotional reactions to it.

"Love this so much!" one user writes on Twitter.

Love this so much! — MsWinTheClouds (@win_clouds) December 16, 2020

"When I think back on this year, I want to remember this beautiful letter announcing a snow day for Jefferson County Schools in West Virginia," another user wrote.

When I think back on this year, I want to remember this beautiful letter announcing a snow day for Jefferson County Schools in West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/ztaVW334op — Tracy López (@TracyDeLopez) December 16, 2020

The D.C. region is enduring its first winter storm of the season Wednesday, but what kind of weather you'll see depends largely on where you live. Snow, freezing rain, sleet, and rain are all possible.