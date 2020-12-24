Timeline: Here's when wind, rain will hit the DMV

6 AM - NOON: Windy with showers and light rain as temps rise into the 50s.



NOON - 6 PM: Windy and warm with rain and isolated thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be locally heavy with some thunderstorms and temps in the 50s to low 60s. Look for wind gusts 40 mph to 50 mph.



6 PM - MIDNIGHT: This looks to be the most active time with rain and storms. Locally heavy rains with flooding in spots. Expect temps in the 50s to low 60s with gusts 40 mph to 50 mph, locally higher. The cold front will be pushing from western Maryland toward the Blue Ridge at this time with areas along the Allegany Front in Garrett county and the Canaan valley switching to snow.



MIDNIGHT - 6 AM FRI: The cold front sweeps through with rain ending from west to east. Some areas may even see a short period of snow as the rain ends. Temps will crash from the 50s and low 60s to the 30s and low 40s. There is also a threat for a "flash freeze" on the roads west of I 81. This happens when cold air quickly moves in across wet roads causing many roads to ice over very quickly. Being out early Christmas morning carries an extra threat. Wind chills will also be dropping into the 10s and 20s.