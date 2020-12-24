x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Weather

Timeline: Here's when wind, rain will hit the DMV

Here's how the storm will take shape on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON — Christmas Eve will be windy and wet. Heavy rain, flooding, high winds and power outages are possible. Here's a timeline for Thursday's rain and wind.

INTERACTIVE RADAR HERE

THURSDAY STORM TIMELINE:

6 AM - NOON: Windy with showers and light rain as temps rise into the 50s.

NOON - 6 PM: Windy and warm with rain and isolated thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be locally heavy with some thunderstorms and temps in the 50s to low 60s. Look for wind gusts 40 mph to 50 mph.

6 PM - MIDNIGHT: This looks to be the most active time with rain and storms. Locally heavy rains with flooding in spots. Expect temps in the 50s to low 60s with gusts 40 mph to 50 mph, locally higher. The cold front will be pushing from western Maryland toward the Blue Ridge at this time with areas along the Allegany Front in Garrett county and the Canaan valley switching to snow.

MIDNIGHT - 6 AM FRI: The cold front sweeps through with rain ending from west to east. Some areas may even see a short period of snow as the rain ends. Temps will crash from the 50s and low 60s to the 30s and low 40s. There is also a threat for a "flash freeze" on the roads west of I 81. This happens when cold air quickly moves in across wet roads causing many roads to ice over very quickly. Being out early Christmas morning carries an extra threat. Wind chills will also be dropping into the 10s and 20s.

RELATED: Prepare for a powerful Christmas Eve storm

Credit: tshutt

RELATED: Holiday travel: Here's what to expect amid a storm and a pandemic

RELATED: Here's how to share news you see through the WUSA9 app

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.