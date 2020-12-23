Holiday travel: Here's what to expect amid a storm and a pandemic

Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday, despite health officials warning against it.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Millions of Americans are ignoring the warnings from officials and traveling for the holidays. AAA predicts as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

This is despite the dire warnings from public health officials that traveling could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We're going to see a lot of people traveling," John Townsend, the public relations manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic said. "You see at the airports across the country the tremendous spike in the number of persons traveling, the highest travel volume since the beginning of the pandemic in this nation. When you look at it in the cosmic scheme of things, in the Washington Metro area we're expecting almost 2.1 million people to travel and the vast majority of them will travel about automobile.”

Lots of drivers are on the roadways today despite officials urging people to stay home for the holidays. @AAADCNews predicts Christmas Eve will be the busiest travel day, but AAA says some may hit the road today in an effort to avoid tomorrow’s projected bad weather. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/K25YpnQF0E — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) December 23, 2020

Townsend said 96% of people traveling for the holidays will do so by car. He said people perceive that it’s safer than flying. Castle said that’s the reason she chose to drive to see family this year.

“I would love to fly but I'm a little bit skeptical about it, but driving I'm good.” Jodi Castle said.

Castle is traveling with her family to Georgia. She said had it not been for COVID-19 she would have traveled elsewhere, and via airplane.

“I would have been in Aruba or somewhere like that or I'd have been over in Europe, or Cancun," she said. "But due to Covid, you know, you have to make some major changes so I'm okay with that."

Townsend said the roadways will be extremely busy this holiday season with Christmas Eve projected to be the busiest travel day.

“We've never seen numbers this high for those persons who are traveling for holiday in terms of travel by automobile, and you're going to see a precipitous drop in the number of people flying,” Townsend said.

COVID-19 expected to influence holiday travel. Washington metro area projected to see a 27% dip in holiday travel. More info: https://t.co/WXOqo6NrI3 #AAADCNews pic.twitter.com/tQGxGD5YNr — AAA Mid-Atl DC News (@AAADCNews) December 22, 2020

However, with the bad weather the DC Metro Area is expected to receive Christmas Eve, Towsend said some drivers may hit the road early and leave Wednesday.