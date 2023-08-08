Drivers trapped in cars for hours by downed power poles rescued in Caroll County

Police say 33 adults and 14 children were eventually brought to safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Severe weather knocked out power to thousands of people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, on Monday. Storms brought damaging winds, hail and downpours to our region, and spread across the east coast.

In Westminster, Maryland, 30 power poles fell along eastbound Maryland Route 140 at Market Street. The downed poles trapped 33 adults and 14 children in their cars, according to Maryland State Police (MSP.) The people in those cars had to wait for power crews to de-energize and ground the power lines so no one was electrocuted.

MSP says the high winds knocked down the power poles around 5 p.m., striking 34 vehicles. The folks inside the cars were trapped inside for several hours overnight. Police were providing water to those trapped in their cars as needed.

State police said all of the trapped adults and children were safely out of their cars by 11:30 p.m. Monday. Route 140 remains closed Tuesday. Commuters should plan for delays and detours Tuesday morning.

"It is going to be a significant delay," said Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees.

Sheriff DeWees said in a press conference late Monday night that the county was hit hard by Monday's severe weather, with many downed trees and trees into houses around Carroll County.

"With the amount of trees and powerlines that came down around this county during that time, it is absolutely remarkable that there were no fatalities or serious injuries with this storm," DeWees said.

A spokesperson for BG&E said crews are assessing the damage, which was extensive.

"This is catastrophic damage. This is damage that if you worked in electric distribution at BG&E for your entire career, you may see it once," said Communications Manager Nick Alexopoulos.

After severe weather impacted our service area Monday evening, causing extensive damage to our system as shown here in Westminster, BGE Crews and mutual assistance personnel are actively working to restore power. We anticipate 80% of customers to be restored by 8/8 at 11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/nTlYuFUWdA — BGE (@MyBGE) August 8, 2023

Alexopoulos said 950 assistance crews had been called to help with restoration across the power company's entire service area.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was in Carroll County Tuesday morning to tour the storm damage in the area and meet with first responders.