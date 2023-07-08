Tornado warnings issued for Fauquier and Loudoun Counties | Severe Weather Updates

Here are the latest updates from Monday's storms.

WASHINGTON — Severe weather is expected across the DMV Monday afternoon and evening.

The WUSA 9 Weather Team has issued a Weather Watch Alert. We are tracking the threat for strong to severe storms. Storms will develop in our western counties around 2 p.m. and push east throughout the evening, clearing the area by 10 p.m.

Tornado watches were posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York. But the National Weather Service said the area of greatest concern centered in the Washington-Baltimore region.

The biggest threats we are monitoring are damaging winds, heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding, hail, and an isolated tornado. Plan for power outages, downed trees and power lines, and flooded roads.

Here are the latest updates:

4:45 p.m.

Tornado warnings have been issued for Fauquier and Loudoun Counties until 5:15 p.m. People in the areas are advised to seek shelter immediately.

4:44 p.m.

Reagan National Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and Dulles International Airport are all operating under a ground stop due to thunderstorms.

4:15 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for Fauquier County until 4:30 p.m. People in the area were told to seek shelter immediately.

4 p.m.

Alexandria County Public Schools has canceled all afternoon and evening activities scheduled at any school facilities due to the severe weather.

The cancellation applies to all programming hosted by community organizations or the City of Alexandria in ACPS facilities or on school grounds, as well as any ACPS athletic, band or other extracurricular activities or community events.

"The safety and security of our students and staff are of utmost priority for ACPS," said Erika Gulick the Executive Director of Facilities.

2:20 p.m.

The Office Personnel Management is releasing federal employees from work early ahead of storms.

‼️UPDATE‼️

1:30 p.m.:

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire DMV region until 9 p.m.

12:56 p.m.:

Nationals Park says it will monitor weather conditions throughout the day ahead of a performance by Pink.

"The show is rain or shine, but if we do see any concern we will communicate through this account and our social media platforms," Nationals Park said on Monday.

.@Pink concert goers⬇️

A non-update, update.

Power Outages:

So far, there are no reported outages as a result of Monday's severe weather.

A power outage can be caused by a myriad of things but it is important to be as prepared as you possibly can, especially during severe weather. Extended power outages can impact everyone from a home to an entire community. It can cause issues with communication, prevent the use of medical devices, impact access to water and cause food to spoil while grocery stores may be closed.

Dominion Energy says residents should not connect any portable generators to a home's electrical system. Under no circumstances should you ever bring a generator into your home. Odorless and colorless carbon monoxide gas from gas-fueled heaters and generators can build up, resulting in injuries or even death.

Damages:

It is important to know how to prepare and stay safe during severe weather. There are several ways you can make sure you are ready.

High winds regularly down trees and heavy branches in the DMV region, so avoid standing or walking under tree canopies.

Be supplied: Have medical equipment, medical supplies or any critical medications on hand and enough for 5-7 days.

Figure out how and where everyone will meet up with each other if you get separated.

Sign up for text alerts/weather warnings that may be offered by your locality.

Secure garbage cans, lawn furniture or anything that could cause damage.

Traffic Alerts:

Park Police have closed Sligo Creek Parkway and Beach Drive due to risk of flooding and downed trees.

If you cannot stay home, AAA suggests drivers always check weather conditions before heading out. Drivers should always travel with a full tank of gas, a fully charged cell phone and wear a seatbelt.

If traffic signals are not working because a power outage, you must stop at the intersection and then proceed when you know other turning and approaching cars, bikes or pedestrians have stopped. Treat a blacked-out traffic signal as a four-way stop intersection.

For those taking Metro, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has deployed additional resources to respond to weather-related issues.