'Stay in the house' | Drivers stranded as winter storm blankets roads

"I've never seen anything like this," one driver said.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Those left stranded on the roads due to wintry condition have a simple message: Stay home.

Drivers on the roads in Capital Heights, Maryland, were left stranded as the biggest snow storm since January 2019 slammed into the D.C. region on Monday morning.

Several drivers were stuck along Central Avenue in Capital Heights on Monday. One man who was stuck was asked if he had any advice: "Stay in the house," he said.

"I've never seen anything like this," another stranded driver told WUSA9.

It's a message echoed by authorities Monday as snow totals are expected to go up Monday. Stay off the roads and avoid non-essential travel.

As the snow continues to fall, we urge you to reconsider any non-essential trips and avoid driving. MPD members are working to keep you safe today and everyday.❄️ #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/aRyhgSGMDN — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 3, 2022

Roads are becoming dangerous. Please stay off roads and home if able. #FCFRD doesn't want to meet you by preventable "accident" today! #weather RT @FairfaxCountyPD: Weather-related road closures. #FCPD https://t.co/I6RKoQuwfO pic.twitter.com/FQBGLIX0hd — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) January 3, 2022

Road crews continue to work to clear roads across the D.C. area, but given how the storm developed in the early hours, it kept crews from pre-treating roads and forced them to clear roads as snow accumulated.