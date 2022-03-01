x
'Stay in the house' | Drivers stranded as winter storm blankets roads

"I've never seen anything like this," one driver said.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Those left stranded on the roads due to wintry condition have a simple message: Stay home.

Drivers on the roads in Capital Heights, Maryland, were left stranded as the biggest snow storm since January 2019 slammed into the D.C. region on Monday morning. 

Several drivers were stuck along Central Avenue in Capital Heights on Monday. One man who was stuck was asked if he had any advice: "Stay in the house," he said.

"I've never seen anything like this," another stranded driver told WUSA9.

It's a message echoed by authorities Monday as snow totals are expected to go up Monday. Stay off the roads and avoid non-essential travel.

Road crews continue to work to clear roads across the D.C. area, but given how the storm developed in the early hours, it kept crews from pre-treating roads and forced them to clear roads as snow accumulated.

Moderate to heavy snow will continue through midday. Around or just after 2 p.m. snow will ease to snow showers. Expect clearing weather for the afternoon.

