Here's how much snow to expect in the DC area Monday

Snow may accumulate Monday during the morning commute.

WASHINGTON — Get your snow shovels ready, we have a chance for accumulating snow Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for D.C. and surrounding areas for 2 to 4 inches of snow in general, with some areas getting up to 6 inches or more of snow. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Fredericksburg for 5 to 7 inches of snow. A cold front will come in late Sunday night to supply cold air. Then a coastal low will form, giving us moisture and instability.

Most areas will start off with rain Sunday night at around 11 p.m. then gradually transition to sleet, then snow between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Most areas will see mostly snow by 5 a.m. This may cause for hazardous driving conditions with slick roads.

The key timing for the snow is 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. By Monday afternoon the snow moves out of the region.

TIMING

Sunday 11 p.m. - Monday 1 a.m.: Light to moderate rain across the area.

Monday 1-3 a.m.: Rain gradually starts to mix in with sleet and snow.

Monday 3a.m. - 5 a.m.: Most areas transition to all snow during this time frame.

Monday 5 a.m. -1 p.m.: Mostly snow across the region. Heavy at times, mainly south of D.C. such as around Fredericksburg, Va.

Monday 1p.m. -3 p.m. : Snow gradually begins to move east and tapers off. Snow gets lighter.

Monday afternoon 3 p.m. and later: Snow ending.

WEATHER BY THE REGION

Martinsburg, Oakland, Cumberland, Hagerstown, Winchester — Lighter snow and lighter accumulations. Around 1 to 2 inches.

Gaithersburg, Leesburg, Rockville, Silver Spring, Chantilly, Vienna, Tysons, Sterling — 2 to 4 inches possible.

D.C. , Alexandria, Fairfax, Manassas, Laurel, Bowie, Bethesda, College Park, Hyattsville — Snow likely after 3 a.m. 2 to 4 inches possible.

South of D.C. - Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George, Dale City, Quantico, Andrews, Waldorf, Dumfries, Upper Marlboro — Heavier snow possible. 4 to 6 inches.

MODELS

Most of the modeling keeps enough cold air and moisture to give us a real shot at seeing some snow. The NAM model does bring in some warmer air that could cut back on totals some. Most of the other models are in agreement with a colder solution.

HIGH RESOLUTION

NAM

EURO

GFS

WHAT TO KEEP IN MIND

As always with coastal lows we must monitor the track. Any changes in the track could impact how much or little of accumulation some areas get. Please check back here often for for updates and changes as we get in new data.