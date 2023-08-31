Tow truck driver killed while trying to help stranded driver on I-95

Maryland State Police say the tow truck driver was sideswiped while trying to help a stranded driver.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. Police say drivers in the area should expect major delays while the crash investigation is underway.

Prince George's County emergency crews were called to a crash with entrapment just after noon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 at the Powder Mill Road exit (MD 212). Maryland State Police troopers say, according to an initial investigation, a tow truck driver was stopped to help a driver. Troopers say while assisting that driver, another driver sideswiped the stranded vehicle.

The tow truck driver was struck and killed, according to troopers. The striking vehicle remained on scene.

Maryland State Police have shut down the northbound lanes of I-95 at Powder Mill Road for the crash investigation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is not clear how long lanes will be shut down.

It’s Maryland law to move over when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.