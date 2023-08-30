Cyclist dies after Germantown crash

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A cyclist was killed in a crash in Germantown on Wednesday night, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Plummer Drive and Frederick Road.
The police department said the cyclist and a vehicle collided.
Just after 11 p.m., police confirmed that the cyclist was pronounced dead.
MD-355 was closed in both directions between Plummer Drive and Gunner Branch and was expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
It wasn't known what led up to the crash. No more details on the crash have been released.
