LIST: Temporary lane closures for bridge, tunnel inspections in DC starting Monday

WASHINGTON — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) says they will temporarily close single lanes on the following roadways for bridge and tunnel inspections starting Monday, June 28:
- East Capitol Street, S.E. under CSXT Railroad: Alternating right and left lane closures of Eastbound East Capitol Street, N.E. under CSXT Railroad, on Monday, June 28 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. – weather permitting.
- Eastbound Ramp from Whitehurst Freeway to K-Street, N.W. over K-Street Eastbound Exit Ramp: Left lane closure of Eastbound Ramp from Whitehurst Freeway to K-Street, N.W. over K-Street Eastbound Exit Ramp starting Tuesday, June 29 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Westbound Ramp from K-Street, N.W. to from Whitehurst Freeway over K-Street Westbound Entrance Ramp: Right lane closure of Westbound Ramp from K-Street, N.W. to Whitehurst Freeway over K-Street Westbound Entrance Ramp starting Tuesday, June 29 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
DDOT officials said traffic controls will be in place to warn drivers approaching the areas. Drivers should anticipate moderate-to-heavy delays due to lane closures.
Drivers are also advised to stay alert while traveling through these locations and to be observant of the inspection personnel, officials said.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.