Four lanes blocked on outer loop of I-495 NB in Prince George's County after tractor-trailer crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A tractor-trailer crash on the outer loop of the I-495 northbound has caused yet another traffic back-up on the Beltway Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on the Beltway near MD-202 and exit 17. The collision, according to authorities, involved an empty tanker truck and three vehicles. As of 4:15 p.m., four lanes on the Beltway are reported to be blocked at this time.

Prince George's County Fire & EMS is asking for drivers to avoid the area as crews are continuing to clean up the crash scene. Delays are reported to be four miles long, officials said.

Officials say there are no injuries or transports to report at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.