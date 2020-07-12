Prince George's County police officer adopts families in need for the holidays

Captain Levi Carson created 'Key to Karma,' a nonprofit that helps give back to the community he grew up in.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Captain Levi Carson has been an officer with the Prince George's County Police Department for 18 years.

For him, giving back is much more than just putting on a uniform. It's putting in the work behind the scenes.

A few years ago he wanted to do more to give back to the community he grew up in, so he created a nonprofit organization, called 'Key to Karma.'

"Being a police officer, we're really at work 24-hours a day. When I leave work, I still have an obligation to my community," said Carson.

This holiday season, the organization is gearing up to adopt anywhere from six to 10 Prince George's County families that are in need of help.

Carson and other volunteers have projects year-round, but the holidays are extra special for them. The goal is to raise enough money to get everything on the families' wish lists.

"You can see the smile on the kids' faces and it's very rewarding to see you're able to make a difference in the lives of people who could really use the help," said Carson.

The goal is to raise $3,000 by December 15. There is a GoFundMe set up to help meet that goal.