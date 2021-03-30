NB lanes on I-95 closed in Spotsylvania after trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of paper crashes

Crews intently working to extinguish large rolls of paper that continue to burn, police say.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — All northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County near mile-marker 125 are still closed after a tractor-trailer crashed and burst into flames, Virginia State Police said.

Virginia State Police said officials responded to the crash along I-95 at the 125-mile marker just after 4:30 p.m. Once on the scene, officials said a 2022 Freightliner that was traveling northbound crashed after suffering a mechanical issue -- which caused it to catch on fire, police said.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 35-year-old male, of Virginia Beach, was not injured during the incident.

The Freightliner was carrying over 40,000 pounds of paper. As of 9:35 p.m., Virginia State Police said northbound lanes of I-95 continue are still closed as crews are continuing to clean up the paper on the interstate along with investigating the official cause of the crash.

Crews intently working to extinguish large rolls of paper that continue to burn, police said.

Officials are urging drivers to follow the I-95 northbound traffic detours -- exiting mile marker 118 to Route 1 northbound.

There is no word yet on when the northbound lanes will re-open.

Photo from @VSPPIO of I-95 northbound truck crash and fire at mm125 in #Spotsylvania. Rt. 17 overpass in background. Crews intently working to extinguish large rolls of paper that continue to burn. I-95 NB traffic detours at exit 118 (Thornburg) to Rt. 1 NB. pic.twitter.com/ianoGPVQ2P — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) March 30, 2021