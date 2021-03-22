x
Tractor-trailer filled with 41,000 pounds of frozen fish involved in northern Virginia crash

Multiple lanes have been closed on the Beltway Outer Loop at Route 7, said VDOT.
TYSONS, Va. — A tractor-trailer filled with 41,000 points of frozen fish crashed and went off the road in Tysons, Virginia, at the Capital Beltway Outer Loop at Route 7 on I-495, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

One person was injured in the crash and the tractor-trailer did turn over on its side when it ran off the road, said Virginia State Police (VSP).

Multiple lanes have been closed on the Beltway Outer Loop at Route 7 after the crashed happened around 2:30 p.m., said VDOT and VSP.

The tractor-trailer has been breached (meaning the fish is unsalvageable) so recovery is being called off until after rush hour traffic, according to VODT.

No further information has been released by officials. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

