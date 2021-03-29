Man dies in Fairfax County crash, police investigating

Police say the man was the only one in the car at the time of the crash.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man has died following a crash in Fairfax County Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in Merrifield. Fairfax County Police said in a tweet Monday that the crash involved one car, near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Javier Road. Westbound lanes of Arlington Boulevard were blocked between Williams Drive and Javier Road for the crash investigation Monday morning. All lanes have since reopened.

Police say the driver of the car, and only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash and he later died.

The Fairfax County Crash Reconstruction Unit was on the scene Monday, working to determine what led up to the crash.

The person involved in the crash has not yet been identified by police. Additional details were not immediately available.