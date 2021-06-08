Here's where there are new traffic cameras in DC

A new red-light camera and seven new speed cameras are now active.

WASHINGTON — Heads up, D.C. drivers! The D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) just added several new traffic cameras around the District.

There's now a red light camera on the Interstate 695 off-ramp at northbound 11th Street Southeast. DDOT said the new red light camera was installed to reduce the number of angle collisions, red light running, and improve overall safety at the intersection.

The city also installed seven new speed cameras. The new traffic cameras are meant to reduce dangerous and reckless driving in the following areas:

6500 Block of 14th St. NW

500 Block of Florida Ave. NE

2300 block of N. Capitol St.

4700 Block of Eastern Ave. NE

3500 Block of Commodore Joshua Barney Dr. NE

100 Block of Bryant St. NW

1100 Block of 17th St .NE