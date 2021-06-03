Metrobus expands late-night service, restore routes starting this Sunday

The return of late-night bus service coincides with the DMV area's pandemic recovery as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and the region prepares to fully reopen.

WASHINGTON — Metro customers who need to get to work or home late at night will now have more options to get home.

Starting Sunday, June 6, Metrobus will extend its late-night service on dozens of bus lines throughout D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Buses on 36 of Metro's busiest routes will operate until 2 a.m., seven days a week – ultimately providing a vital link for those who rely on public transportation.

The return of late-night bus service coincides with the DMV area's pandemic recovery as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and the region prepares to fully reopen.

In addition, Metro officials said they will add more frequent service and restore more routes as part of service improvements to more than 60 routes. The service changes will increase Metrobus service to approximately 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

News of Metrobus' extended services comes as Metro’s Board of Directors are in talks of considering additional service improvements and fare changes as riders return to bus and rail this summer and fall.

Back in May, Metrobus ridership reached the highest levels since the pandemic began, officials report. Weekday bus ridership is now up to 50% of pre-pandemic levels.