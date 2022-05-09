Metro Orange Line stations to reopen with station improvements

Here's what Metro riders can expect at the improved stations.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Five Metro station along the Orange Line will be back open Tuesday following a closure that began in May.

The stations reopening Tuesday, Sept. 6, will have a new look, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. New slip-resistant tiles, brighter energy-efficient LED lighting, larger digital display screens and rebuilt platform edges are among the upgrades you’ll find at New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations.

Over the summer, Metro closed the stations for platform reconstruction, customer improvements and to conduct safety-critical repairs on several bridges along that segment of the Orange Line.

The reopening of the five stations marks the completion of a four-year program to rehabilitate and modernize 20 outdoor stations across the Blue, Orange, Silver, Yellow and Green lines. The project which began in 2019, used a new construction strategy to close stations during construction.

“I’d like to thank our customers, employees, contractors, jurisdictional partners, and everyone in the National Capital Region who made this project possible,” said Metro General Manager/CEO Randy Clarke in a press statement. “The completion of this project demonstrates our commitment to delivering a sustainable, equitable, and world-class transit system to the National Capital Region.”