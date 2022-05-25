Several Orange Line stations to close for 3+ months starting May 28

WMATA says free shuttle bus services along three routes and free parking for Metro customers at the closed stations will be available.

WASHINGTON — Starting Saturday, May 28 Metro riders who take the Orange Line will have to deal with several station closures as crews work on reconstruction and improvements. The closures are expected to last more than three months.

According to a release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the closure will impact the New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Ave stations until Sept. 5.

WMATA says free shuttle bus services along three routes and free parking for Metro customers at the closed stations will be available.

The closures are part of Metro's "Platform Improvement Project," which aims to reconstruct the aging concrete platforms at 20 stations. WMATA says 17 stations have completed the renovations over the past two-and-a-half years.

According to WMATA, the following weekday services will be impacted by the closures:

No rail service between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton.

New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood, and Minnesota Ave stations closed.

Orange Line trains will operate between Vienna and Stadium-Armory.

MARC and Amtrak service at New Carrollton will not be impacted.

Metro is working with regional officials and transportation agencies to help provide alternative travel options to customers, including:

Local shuttle service between New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Ave stations every 15-20 minutes.

Express 1 service between New Carrollton, Landover and Stadium-Armory stations every 10-15 minutes.

Express 2 service between Deanwood, Minnesota Ave and Stadium-Armory stations every 10-15 minutes.

