Passengers can ride VRE for free in September

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022.
Riders of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) can hop on board and travel fare-free during the month of September.
VRE's Operation Board proposed an initiative in June to increase ridership and provide cost-saving solutions by providing free rides for the month. The proposal received final approval in July.
The decision was made to provide Metrorail riders an option during the closure of Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Reagan National Airport in Arlington which is set to begin on Sept. 10.
From Thursday, Sept. 1 to Friday, Sept. 30, the VRE will not sell any tickets and conductors won't check for tickets - 'just a fare-free easy commute'.
“VRE will be a major contributor to mitigation efforts in the region during the first part of the Metrorail shutdown, which is expected to last six weeks,” VRE CEO Rich Dalton said. “The temporary elimination of fares will maximize VRE’s usage.”
After September, passengers will be able to ride for free between certain stations between Northern Virginia and D.C. during the month of October. During the month, free travel will be between the six VRE stations most impacted by the Blue Line station closures – Backlick Road on the Manassas Line, Franconia-Springfield on the Fredericksburg Line, and Alexandria, Crystal City, L’Enfant, and Union Station on both lines.
“A fare-free September is also VRE’s way of saying thanks to those passengers who have stuck with us through the pandemic and it’s a wonderful way to celebrate VRE’s 30th anniversary,” VRE Operations Board Chair Margaret Franklin said.
