These roads are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade

Here's what drivers should know Monday.

WASHINGTON — Several roads around the District will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade on Jan. 16. Here is what drivers should know if they are heading out on the roads.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue, SE

Good Hope Road from Anacostia Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Anacostia Drive from US Park Police Anacostia Facility to Anacostia Recreation Center

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue, SE

Good Hope Road from Anacostia Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Anacostia Drive from US Park Police Anacostia Facility to Anacostia Recreation Center

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.