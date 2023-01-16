These roads are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade

WASHINGTON — Several roads around the District will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade on Jan. 16. Here is what drivers should know if they are heading out on the roads.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue, SE
- Good Hope Road from Anacostia Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE
- Anacostia Drive from US Park Police Anacostia Facility to Anacostia Recreation Center
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue, SE
- Good Hope Road from Anacostia Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE
- Anacostia Drive from US Park Police Anacostia Facility to Anacostia Recreation Center
All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.
The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.
