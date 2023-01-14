x
DC

How to give back on MLK Day of Service in the DMV

A rundown of ways to volunteer across D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023.

WASHINGTON — MLK Weekend is here and there are countless things to celebrate over the three-day weekend, however, we wanted to highlight some volunteering opportunities for those interested in giving back on Monday's holiday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service is not just about giving back to the community but also uplifting those around you in order to continue Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. Here in the DMV, there are many events to participate in to lend a helping hand and create genuine connections. 

If you are interested in participating in MLK Day of Giving check out some of the volunteering opportunities below.

DC

Clean Waterways Cleanup: MLK Day of Service

  • Date: Jan. 16
  • Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Where: 2900 M Pl SE, Washington, D.C.
  • Host: Anacostia Riverkeeper

2023 MLK Holiday DC Annual Peace Walk & Parade

  • Date: Jan. 16
  • Time:9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Where: MLK Fr. Ave & Howard Rd SE, Washington, D.C.
  • Host: MLK Holiday DC

MLK Day of Services - Marvin Gaye Park Cleanup

  • Date: Jan. 16
  • Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Where: 601 Division Ave NE, Washington, D.C.
  • Host: Washington Parks & People


Maryland

Help Sort and Stock: Food and Clothing

  • Date: Jan. 16
  • Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Where: 419 W South St., Frederick, Maryland
  • Host: United Way of Central Maryland

Create kits for those in need

  • Date: Jan. 16
  • Time: 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, Maryland
  • Host: United Way of Central Maryland

2023 Martin Luther King Day of Service

  • Date: Jan. 16
  • Time: 9:30 - Noon
  • Where: Silver Spring Civic Center - 8525 Fenton St., Silver Spring, MD
  • Host: Montgomery County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Virginia

2023 MLK Celebration: Community Service Projects

  • Date: Jan. 14
  • Time: 9 a.m. - Noon
  • Where: 12125 Pinecrest Rd, Reston, VA
  • Host: Reston Community Center

MLK Day of Service with Volunteer Arlington

  • Date: Jan. 16
  • Time: 8:30 a.m. - Noon
  • Where: Washington-Liberty High School - 1301 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA
  • Host: Volunteer Arlington

Volunteerism 101: How to Volunteer in Alexandria

  • Date: Jan. 16
  • Time: 10:30 a.m. - Noon
  • Where: Virtual
  • Host: Volunteer Alexandria

