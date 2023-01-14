How to give back on MLK Day of Service in the DMV

WASHINGTON — MLK Weekend is here and there are countless things to celebrate over the three-day weekend, however, we wanted to highlight some volunteering opportunities for those interested in giving back on Monday's holiday.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service is not just about giving back to the community but also uplifting those around you in order to continue Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. Here in the DMV, there are many events to participate in to lend a helping hand and create genuine connections.
If you are interested in participating in MLK Day of Giving check out some of the volunteering opportunities below.
DC
- Date: Jan. 16
- Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Where: 2900 M Pl SE, Washington, D.C.
- Host: Anacostia Riverkeeper
- Date: Jan. 16
- Time:9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Where: MLK Fr. Ave & Howard Rd SE, Washington, D.C.
- Host: MLK Holiday DC
- Date: Jan. 16
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Where: 601 Division Ave NE, Washington, D.C.
- Host: Washington Parks & People
Maryland
- Date: Jan. 16
- Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Where: 419 W South St., Frederick, Maryland
- Host: United Way of Central Maryland
- Date: Jan. 16
- Time: 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, Maryland
- Host: United Way of Central Maryland
- Date: Jan. 16
- Time: 9:30 - Noon
- Where: Silver Spring Civic Center - 8525 Fenton St., Silver Spring, MD
- Host: Montgomery County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Virginia
- Date: Jan. 14
- Time: 9 a.m. - Noon
- Where: 12125 Pinecrest Rd, Reston, VA
- Host: Reston Community Center
- Date: Jan. 16
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - Noon
- Where: Washington-Liberty High School - 1301 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA
- Host: Volunteer Arlington
- Date: Jan. 16
- Time: 10:30 a.m. - Noon
- Where: Virtual
- Host: Volunteer Alexandria
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.