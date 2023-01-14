How to give back on MLK Day of Service in the DMV

A rundown of ways to volunteer across D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023.

WASHINGTON — MLK Weekend is here and there are countless things to celebrate over the three-day weekend, however, we wanted to highlight some volunteering opportunities for those interested in giving back on Monday's holiday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service is not just about giving back to the community but also uplifting those around you in order to continue Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. Here in the DMV, there are many events to participate in to lend a helping hand and create genuine connections.

If you are interested in participating in MLK Day of Giving check out some of the volunteering opportunities below.

DC

Date: Jan. 16

Jan. 16 Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Where: 2900 M Pl SE, Washington, D.C.

2900 M Pl SE, Washington, D.C. Host: Anacostia Riverkeeper

Date : Jan. 16

: Jan. 16 Time :9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

:9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Where : MLK Fr. Ave & Howard Rd SE, Washington, D.C.

: MLK Fr. Ave & Howard Rd SE, Washington, D.C. Host: MLK Holiday DC

Date : Jan. 16

: Jan. 16 Time : 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Where : 601 Division Ave NE, Washington, D.C.

: 601 Division Ave NE, Washington, D.C. Host: Washington Parks & People





Maryland

Date: Jan. 16

Jan. 16 Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Where: 419 W South St., Frederick, Maryland

419 W South St., Frederick, Maryland Host: United Way of Central Maryland

Date: Jan. 16

Jan. 16 Time: 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Where: 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, Maryland

273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, Maryland Host: United Way of Central Maryland

Date: Jan. 16

Jan. 16 Time: 9:30 - Noon

9:30 - Noon Where: Silver Spring Civic Center - 8525 Fenton St., Silver Spring, MD

Silver Spring Civic Center - 8525 Fenton St., Silver Spring, MD Host: Montgomery County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Virginia

Date: Jan. 14

Jan. 14 Time: 9 a.m. - Noon

9 a.m. - Noon Where: 12125 Pinecrest Rd, Reston, VA

12125 Pinecrest Rd, Reston, VA Host: Reston Community Center

Date: Jan. 16

Jan. 16 Time: 8:30 a.m. - Noon

8:30 a.m. - Noon Where: Washington-Liberty High School - 1301 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Washington-Liberty High School - 1301 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA Host: Volunteer Arlington