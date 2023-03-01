x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Metro

Metro announces service schedule changes in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

On Monday, Jan. 16 Metrorail will operate on a Saturday schedule and Metrobus will operate with Saturday supplemental service.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, Metro is announcing several changes to their service schedules.

Transit officials say Metrorail will operate on a Saturday schedule and Metrobus will operate with Saturday supplemental service. 

MetroAccess customers may make a reservation to travel on the holiday; however, prescheduled subscription trips will be canceled. Customers may schedule a trip online or by calling 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535). 

Metro is also honoring the civil rights leader with two specially wrapped Metrobuses. Officials say the buses feature an image of King and quote him saying "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear," from his 1967 address to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. 

WMATA will also celebrate the King holiday with a day of volunteering to support the National Day of Service through their Fill-A-Bus Campaign with the Capital Area Food Bank.

Anyone looking to speak with a Metro customer service representative can do from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. by calling 202-637-7000 (automated information available 24/7), via chat online at wmata.com, and through WMATA's social media channels.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT:

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out