Metro announces service schedule changes in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

WASHINGTON — In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, Metro is announcing several changes to their service schedules.

Transit officials say Metrorail will operate on a Saturday schedule and Metrobus will operate with Saturday supplemental service.

MetroAccess customers may make a reservation to travel on the holiday; however, prescheduled subscription trips will be canceled. Customers may schedule a trip online or by calling 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535).



Metro is also honoring the civil rights leader with two specially wrapped Metrobuses. Officials say the buses feature an image of King and quote him saying "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear," from his 1967 address to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

WMATA will also celebrate the King holiday with a day of volunteering to support the National Day of Service through their Fill-A-Bus Campaign with the Capital Area Food Bank.

Anyone looking to speak with a Metro customer service representative can do from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. by calling 202-637-7000 (automated information available 24/7), via chat online at wmata.com, and through WMATA's social media channels.