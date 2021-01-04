x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Traffic

MPD: 4-year-old child dies after struck by car in Northwest DC

There is no word yet on the age or gender of the juvenile victim, police say.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A 4-year-old child has died after being struck by a car in Northwest D.C., police said.

According to police, the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon off Georgia Avenue in Northwest between Longfellow Street and Jefferson Street, Northwest.

Once on the scene, officials found a juvenile struck by a vehicle. D.C. Fire and EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where the child later died.

There is no word yet on the gender of the juvenile victim.

Police are urging drivers to seek alternative routes as officials are continuing to investigate the official cause of the crash.

The following streets are blocked until further notice:

  • Georgia Avenue, NW between Longfellow and Jefferson Streets, NW in both directions
  • Westbound Kennedy St, NW at 9th St, NW

D.C. Police said road closures in the area are subject to change.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

RELATED: Family mourns loss of 2 Maryland sisters returning home from Florida vacation

RELATED: All lanes on I-95 back open in Spotsylvania after trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of paper crashes

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.