MPD: 4-year-old child dies after struck by car in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — A 4-year-old child has died after being struck by a car in Northwest D.C., police said.
According to police, the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon off Georgia Avenue in Northwest between Longfellow Street and Jefferson Street, Northwest.
Once on the scene, officials found a juvenile struck by a vehicle. D.C. Fire and EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where the child later died.
There is no word yet on the gender of the juvenile victim.
Police are urging drivers to seek alternative routes as officials are continuing to investigate the official cause of the crash.
The following streets are blocked until further notice:
- Georgia Avenue, NW between Longfellow and Jefferson Streets, NW in both directions
- Westbound Kennedy St, NW at 9th St, NW
D.C. Police said road closures in the area are subject to change.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.
