Crash into firework stand along Minnesota Avenue, Northeast kills 2

DC Police said they believe the driver of a truck was having a medical emergency when he barreled into a cyclist and a firework stand.

WASHINGTON — Two people died Saturday after a horrible crash in Northeast, D.C. People who walk in the area told WUSA9 the intersection of Minnesota Ave NE at Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave NE can sometimes be dangerous.

“Heartbreaking, it's bad to hear about just, a tragedy, that you go through. Any time of the year,” Pedestrian James Gouldon said.

He drives through the area often, providing Narcan for people who may be dealing with an overdose. Gouldon said the intersection of Minnesota Ave NE at Nannie Helen Burroughs is a difficult intersection.

“It's a horrible intersection! And (Nannie Helen) Burroughs Ave has a really short left-turn lane. I've seen accidents at this intersection several times,” Gouldon said.

On Saturday, The Metropolitan Police Department said they believe the driver of a truck was having a medical emergency, and first crashed into a cyclist before barreling into the firework stand located at the gas station. Both men - the cyclist and the person working at the stand - died.

Dean Stanton often walks through this area and told WUSA9 that he was sad to hear about the accident, especially leading into a holiday when families tend to gather.

“I mean yeah it’s a sad moment, you’ve got two families that won't have members of the family. You know, to celebrate the holiday with them, you know, it’s a sad day,” Stanton said.

Police said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital to be checked out, and no one else was injured. Stanton said he will continue to walk in this area.

“Well I feel just as safe walking as I do driving, I mean you just have to be vigilant of your surroundings,” Stanton said.

Though this crash site is believed to be a horrific accident, Stanton said all pedestrians should be mindful when they’re on foot.