GasBuddy: 44% of Virginia gas stations are out of gas

Ten percent of D.C. gas stations, 11% of Maryland stations and 4% of West Virginia gas stations say they have run out of fuel.

VIRGINIA, USA — The commonwealth has been hit particularly hard by the ongoing gas shortage concerns, following a cyberattack over the weekend on the Colonial Pipeline. Nearly 50% of Virginia's gas stations saying they are out of gas, according to GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, is tracking outages up and down the East Coast. Virginia has 44% of stations reporting gas shortages, while 10% of D.C. stations and 11% of Maryland stations say they are out of gas. So far, only 4% of West Virginia stations have run out of fuel.

North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina have also been significantly affected with 65%, 43% and 43% of stations reporting outages, respectively.

The Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas through Virginia and Maryland to New Jersey, delivers roughly 45% of the fuel consumed on the U.S. East Coast. The company said they are in the process of developing a restart plan, and while some of its smaller lateral lines are operational, four of Colonial Pipeline's mainlines remain offline. On Monday, Colonial Pipeline said it hopes to have service mostly restored by the end of the week.

Gasoline Outages by state, percent of all stations without gasoline:

AL 7%

WASH DC 10%

FL 11%

GA 43%

KY 2%

MD 11%

MS 5%

NC 65%

SC 43%

TN 16%

VA 44%

WV 4% — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 12, 2021

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia Tuesday to address gasoline supply disruptions throughout the Commonwealth.

“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” Northam said in a release.

Gov. Larry Hogan authorized Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) to "take emergency measures" to respond to the fuel crisis.

"It is important for Marylanders to know that the supply chain is still working—albeit more slowly than usual—and there is no need for panic buying," Hogan said. "While the operators of the pipeline anticipate that the disruption is likely to be short-term, we continue to prepare for all contingencies as part of our statewide response.”

Where is gas available in my area?

Anyone who needs to get gas can use this Gas Buddy Tracker to find out where any shortages are. Just search for your zip code, and it will list which stations have fuel.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.02 per gallon, which is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago. Those year-ago numbers are skewed somewhat because the nation was going into lockdown due to the pandemic.

According to AAA, the average cost per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline Tuesday was $2.87. They say the national average was $2.98.

How can I prepare to save my gas?

Here are a few tips to how you can preserve your gas to reduce going on a quest to fill up your tank: