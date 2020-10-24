Deadly BW Parkway crash is the third in three weeks

Southbound lanes are closed at Powder Mill Road while police investigate.

WASHINGTON — A person is dead and another is injured after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Saturday morning, United State Park Police said.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway, just north of Powder Mill Road, investigators said.

Two vehicles were involved, with one person in each vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown as of Saturday morning.

Park Police say all southbound lanes are closed on the parkway while the investigation continues.

Further details about the victims in the crash have not been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is the third fatal crash on the BW Parkway in three weeks. On Sunday, October 18, a man died after he was struck and killed by a car while he was putting gas in his vehicle.

Another fatal crash was reported on October 11. That crash happened on northbound BW Parkway at Maryland Route 193 Greenbelt Road. U.S. Park Police say the vehicle struck a tree, injuring one person and killing another.