Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Fairfax Co.

Northbound Richmond Highway at Janna Lee Avenue is closed for the crash investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Fairfax County, police say. The pedestrian's injuries are described as life-threatening.

Fairfax County Police said the crash happened on Richmond Highway at Janna Lee Avenue around 6 a.m. Officers are on scene conducting an investigation to learn exactly what led up to the crash. Northbound Richmond Highway is closed at Janna Lee Avenue while the investigation continues early Tuesday.

Police have not said whether the driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene of the crash. They ask drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.