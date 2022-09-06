x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Fairfax Co.

Northbound Richmond Highway at Janna Lee Avenue is closed for the crash investigation.

More Videos

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Fairfax County, police say. The pedestrian's injuries are described as life-threatening. 

Fairfax County Police said the crash happened on Richmond Highway at Janna Lee Avenue around 6 a.m. Officers are on scene conducting an investigation to learn exactly what led up to the crash. Northbound Richmond Highway is closed at Janna Lee Avenue while the investigation continues early Tuesday.

Police have not said whether the driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene of the crash. They ask drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

RELATED: Police: 26-year-old driver charged for fatal 2-vehicle Fairfax County crash that killed pedestrian in shopping center parking lot

RELATED: 'I'm blown away' | Widow of US Diplomat and cyclist struck and killed by truck organizes memorial ride in her honor

RELATED: Neighbors share traffic safety concerns after MetroAccess car crash in Northwest

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out