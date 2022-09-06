Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Fairfax County, police say. The pedestrian's injuries are described as life-threatening.
Fairfax County Police said the crash happened on Richmond Highway at Janna Lee Avenue around 6 a.m. Officers are on scene conducting an investigation to learn exactly what led up to the crash. Northbound Richmond Highway is closed at Janna Lee Avenue while the investigation continues early Tuesday.
Police have not said whether the driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene of the crash. They ask drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
