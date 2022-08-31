Driver facing charges for 2-vehicle collision that killed pedestrian in Seven Corners

This was the 13th pedestrian related fatality in Fairfax County in 2022.

Detectives with the police department determined that Yansi Martinez Gonzalez, of Falls Church, was driving a Honda Civic north on Wilson Boulevard at the time of the incident. She made an improper lane change from the left lane into the side of a Volkswagen Jetta, which was also traveling in the same direction.

The crash forced the Volkswagen off the road into the adjacent parking lot, striking 62-year-old Albert Sweat as he was walking. He later died at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

After hitting the pedestrian, the Volkswagen continued over a median and struck a parked GMC Yukon before coming to rest in a mulch bed.

Martinez Gonzalez was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license on Wednesday, according to police. She was released on a summons and scheduled to appear in court.

