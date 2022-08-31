Driver facing charges for 2-vehicle collision that killed pedestrian in Seven Corners

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 26-year-old driver is facing charges for a two-vehicle Seven Corners crash that killed a pedestrian in a shopping center parking lot on Aug. 18, according to Fairfax County Police.
Detectives with the police department determined that Yansi Martinez Gonzalez, of Falls Church, was driving a Honda Civic north on Wilson Boulevard at the time of the incident. She made an improper lane change from the left lane into the side of a Volkswagen Jetta, which was also traveling in the same direction.
The crash forced the Volkswagen off the road into the adjacent parking lot, striking 62-year-old Albert Sweat as he was walking. He later died at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.
After hitting the pedestrian, the Volkswagen continued over a median and struck a parked GMC Yukon before coming to rest in a mulch bed.
Martinez Gonzalez was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license on Wednesday, according to police. She was released on a summons and scheduled to appear in court.
