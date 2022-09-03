MetroAccess car tips after crashing into parked cars in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — A driver and passenger are in the hospital after a MetroAccess car struck parked cars and tipped onto its side Saturday morning.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Rock Creek Church Road Northwest, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). A spokesperson said the car struck two parked cars in the area before tipping on its side. One customer was on board at the time. Both the driver of the car and the passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, WMATA said. The severity of those injuries are not known at this time.
MetroAccess is a shared-ride, door-to-door, paratransit service for people whose disability prevents them from using bus or rail, according to Metro's website.
Alan Wehler, a Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for D.C.'s Ward 4, posted photos of the crash scene on Twitter.
Metropolitan Police Department officers are still investigating the cause of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
