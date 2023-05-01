Driver, officer hospitalized in crash while pulled over on Fairfax Co. Parkway

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An officer and a driver are in the hospital after a crash on Fairfax County Parkway Monday morning, police said. One lane of the parkway was closed in both directions at Braddock Road for the crash investigation. The lane has reopened as of 2 p.m.
A preliminary investigation found that a Fairfax County Police Department officer had pulled a driver over for a traffic stop around 11:30 a.m. A car speeding in the opposite direction lost control, crossed the median and struck the stopped car head-on. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
Investigators are still working to figure out the cause of the crash. The officer and the driver of the stopped car were taken to the hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Additional details were not immediately available.
