2-car crash kills driver in Prince George's County

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. — A person was killed in a two-car collision Saturday in Prince George's County, police said.
Two cars collided on Martin Luther King Jr Highway and Hargrove Drive at around 3:30 a.m., according to Prince George's County Police.
One of the drivers died at the scene, police said. The second driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Their identities have not yet been released, this includes their names and ages.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the department's crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
