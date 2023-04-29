2-car crash kills driver in Prince George's County

Two cars collided on Martin Luther King Jr Highway and Hargrove Drive at around 3:30 a.m., Prince George's County police said.

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. — A person was killed in a two-car collision Saturday in Prince George's County, police said.

Two cars collided on Martin Luther King Jr Highway and Hargrove Drive at around 3:30 a.m., according to Prince George's County Police.

One of the drivers died at the scene, police said. The second driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Their identities have not yet been released, this includes their names and ages.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the department's crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).