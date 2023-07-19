Rising two spots, DC is not the 5th most bike-friendly city in the country, study reveals

New data shows the District climbed two spots from last year's ranking.

WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C. ranked as the fifth most bike-friendly city in the U.S., rising two spots from last year's ranking, according to a recent study from Clever, a real estate data company. The study also revealed that the best bicycle infrastructure is found in the District.

Despite being in the top five of bike-friendly cities, the nation's capital was not always that way. However, study authors said local officials “began pushing the pedal forward” in 2010 when they piloted the country's first bike-share program, Capital Bikeshare. The program enables easy access to bicycles through its ever-expanding network of docking stations, which grew 9% from 2022 to 2023. Capital Bikeshare says its goal is for every resident to live within a quarter-mile of a docking station.

The study revealed D.C. began building its bike infrastructure at the same time Capital Bikeshare opened. Since then, the District has built more than 100 miles of bike lanes and installed nearly 2,000 bike racks.

The city's infrastructure investment has earned it a bikeability score of 92 out of 100, the highest among the 50 cities assessed for comparison. The study shows that Charlotte and Birmingham are the least bikeable cities, with a score of 31.

By constructing infrastructure that makes streets safer, the city boasts the country's tenth-lowest cyclist-involved fatal crash rate. Every year, D.C. records 0.13 fatal crashes involving cyclists, which is 59% less than the national average (0.31). According to the study, Tampa has the most fatal crashes, with a shocking 1.3 residents per 100,000 involved.

The study highlights that only 0.4% of workers in D.C. commute to work by bicycle, and the city has 1.7 bike trails per 100,000 people. For comparison, Houston has the fewest (0.3).