Cyclist killed in Northwest D.C. is honored with a 33-mile memorial ride

Dzhoy Zuckerman, 27, was shot on killed Saturday around midnight on the 6100 block of 3rd Street Northwest according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Friends of Dzhoy Zuckerman say the 27-year-old cyclist would always be seen zipping around the District either wearing purple or with purple on their bike.

Zuckerman's loved ones say it was only fitting to honor their friend by realizing the Purple Line Ride across the District. The 33-mile ride used to be led by Zuckerman every Wednesday starting at Conte's Bike Shop in Southeast D.C.

D.C. Police say Zuckerman was shot and killed Saturday around midnight at the 6100 block of 3rd Street Northwest. According to investigators, the victim died at the scene.

"Although you know in physical form he's gone. He will definitely remain in our hearts forever," said Paul Yepez who organized the Sunday evening event. He says the weekly meet-up got its name because of Zuckerman's love for the color purple.

Purple Line ride is underway in DC to honor Dzhoy Zuckerman, 27 who was shot and killed early Saturday morning in what investigators believe was an attempted robbery. Friends say Dzhoy used to lead this 33 mile ride every Wednesday. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Di1IS4CIFk — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) July 16, 2023

Yepez says the two had grown close over the past year after biking more than 140 miles to the beach earlier this month. "An energetic, very positive, very profound individual that always kind of tried to put a smile in everyone's faces and was always very loud," Yepez described his friend.

Dzhoy’s friend, Paul shared this photo of one of many rides together. You can see why they named it the Purple Line Ride, it was Dzhoy’s favorite color. pic.twitter.com/FuYXo4GA7x — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) July 16, 2023

Before embarking on the ride, loved ones shared stories about Zuckerman who used they/them pronouns and was a staple in the D.C. cycling community.

"Dzhoy's parents could not have chosen them a better name, they were the most cheerful, beautiful, most sunshine person I think I ever met in my life," Sabrina Valenti the founder of D.C. Queer Bikes told the crowd of about one hundred attendees.

A memorial has been erected where the cyclist was killed on the 6100 block of 3rd St. NW

Police have yet to release any details about the shooter or shooters in this case. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OufjeeJkWI — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) July 16, 2023

Zuckerman was killed just a few blocks from their home. Police have yet to release details about what prompted the incident or details about the shooter or shooters involved in the case.