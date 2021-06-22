DC DMV locations will offer walk-in appointments starting in July, Bowser says

Scheduling road tests for commercial and noncommercial driver licenses will remain by appointment only, according to Mayor Bowser.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says that all DC DMV service centers will return to walk-in service starting July 19.

In a release to WUSA9, DC DMV officials said that they will honor all appointments made through Saturday, July 17, 2021, however, none will be available after that date. In addition, two DC DMV locations will have special weekend hours to accommodate residents.

In-person service becomes available on a first-come, first-serve basis at Adjudication Services starting Monday, July 19, 2021, and at all DMV Service Centers starting Tuesday, July 20, 2021," Bowser said in a release to WUSA9. "As DC DMV transitions away from 'appointment only' service, the agency notes that residents can still make appointments for any available or canceled appointments through July 17."

Scheduling road tests for commercial and noncommercial driver licenses will remain by appointment only, Bowser said.

Additionally, the mayor states that D.C. residents can take advantage of "special weekend hours" for in-person services at DC DMV’s 95 M Street SW location and Inspection Station between 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Sunday, July 18, 2021

The Inspection Station will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to further accommodate new residents who may need a vehicle inspection before converting their out-of-state vehicle to DC title and tags, as well as residents requiring an inspection renewal, Bowser said.

Officials tell WUSA9 that Tuesday's announcement does not impact the enforcement of valid inspections and vehicle registrations that took effect on June 1.

The District began reinforcing all parking restrictions back on June 1 after almost a year of suspending driving regulations and requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a look at what has been enforced since June 1:

All parking enforcement

Towing of vehicles violating parking zones (plus associated fees)

Street sweeping and SWEEP enforcement

Vehicles must display valid DC registration and inspection stickers

New tiered residential parking permit fees

Parking, photo, and/ or minor moving violation tickets issued after June 1 will be subject to adjudication hearing timelines listed on the back of the ticket

Starting July 1, here's a look at what will also be enforced:

Booting of vehicles with two or more unsatisfied tickets that are 60 days old

All DC driver license and ID Cardholders must display the valid credential

Renewal applications accepted for occupational and professional licenses

DC medical cannabis program or caregiver registration card must have a valid expiration date.

The overall number of tickets issued and revenue has gone down since the pandemic started in March 2020. According to the Office of Chief Financial Officer, revenue from parking meters was nearly $30 million in 2020, a drop from the year before when it was over $52 million.

When asked about the loss in revenue due to the pandemic, DPW Interim Director Christine Davis said her department doesn't "capture those numbers."