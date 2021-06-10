DC DMV extends deadline to renew expired driver's licenses

The deadline has been extended to September 9, 2021.

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles is extending the deadline for people to renew driver's licenses and other ID cards since the DMV is still appointment-only due to COVID restrictions.

The deadline has been extended to September 9, 2021. The previously announced deadline was July 1, 2021.

The DMV says this and other actions it is taking will give residents more time to renew licenses that require in-person appointments.

Other changes coming to the DMV include:

Beginning this month, the number of new appointments released each week will increase from 6,000 to 10,000 as DMV employees return to work and the agency increases its operating capacity.

The DC DMV Rhode Island Service Center will reopen at full capacity beginning Friday, June 25, 2021.

Employees will continue to work overtime so appointments may be scheduled on select Monday and Wednesday evenings.

DMV will continue to monitor appointments and so that more appointments can be added to specific categories based on demand.

New appointments are added to the online appointment scheduler Tuesday through Friday (new appointments may appear throughout the week due to cancellations). Residents without Internet access can call 311 and a call taker will access the online appointment scheduler on their behalf.