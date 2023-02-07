Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash

US Park Police are asking for the public's help to find a metallic blue Nissan Maxima with damage to the front driver's side and mirror

WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down.

Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Route 197. Once on scene, officers found a pedestrian had been hit by a car and the car did not remain on scene. Traffic was diverted during the crash investigation.

Detectives with the USPP are looking for a metallic blue Nissan Maxima in relation to this crash. The car would have damage to the front driver's side and mirror, according to police.

Police have not yet identified the victim in this case, or released any information about what led up to the hit-and-run crash.

Anyone who may have information about the vehicle involved is asked to contact the U.S. Park Police Tip Line at 202-379-4877.