Southbound I-270 down to 1 lane in Gaithersburg after box truck collides with Ride On bus

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-270 near I-370.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Southbound I-270 was shut down in Gaithersburg after a box truck collided with a Ride On bus spilling paper products and fuel all over the freeway on Monday night.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said a delivery truck carrying paper products collided with a bus on the interstate. No passengers were on the bus.

Paper products and fuel spilled all over the roadway, shutting down southbound traffic.

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Other patients were evaluated but refused to be taken to the hospital.

One lane was opened to allow traffic to slowly move through, but there was a significant backup on the freeway.

No information has been released that what led to the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.

