Road closed after truck collides with train in Prince William Co.

Officials say a portion of James Madison Highway was closed in both directions.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police say a portion of a roadway in Prince William County was temporarily closed following a crash involving a train and a truck Monday night.

According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the crash happened in the area of James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.

Officials were forced to close a portion of James Madison Highway in both directions while crews work the scene. Despite warnings from PWCPD that the roadway would be closed for "several hours," it has since reopened.

There is no word on if anyone was injured at this time or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

Correction to the below: The crash occurred at James Madison Hwy (Rt. 15) near Kapp Valley Way. https://t.co/5Vj6vFSK83 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) February 7, 2023

No other information on the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

