Road closures for 9/11 memorial 5K in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — A September 11 memorial event will shut down roads around the Pentagon Saturday evening.
The Arlington Police, Fire, Sheriff and ECC 9/11 Memorial Race has been taking place since 2002. Since its inception, the race has had over 40,000 runners cross its finish line and has raised over $800,000 for 9/11-related charities. Organizers hope to raise over $1 million for the 20th anniversary event.
The Arlington County Police Department will close the following roadways around the Pentagon and in Crystal City to accommodate the event. The following roadways will be affected:
From approximately 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Army Navy Drive between S. Eads Street and S. 12th Street
From approximately 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Westbound Washington Boulevard between Memorial Circle and I-395
- Columbia Pike between S. Joyce Street and Pentagon South Parking
From approximately 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Route 110 S. between I-66 and Richmond Highway
- S. Joyce Street between Army Navy Drive and Columbia Pike
From approximately 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Army Navy Drive between S. Eads Street and S. Joyce Street
From approximately 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- S. Eads Street between Army Navy Drive and S. 12th Street (local access to Altaire apartment building and Double Tree Hotel only via 11th Street S.)
- S. Fern Street between Army Navy Drive and S. 12th Street
- S. Hayes Street between Army Navy Drive and S. 12th Street
Travelers can anticipate additional road closures and delays in and around the area of the Pentagon on Saturday, September 11. Other roads not mentioned may be closed at law enforcement discretion and in the interest of public safety, the police department said in a release.
Race attendees and spectators are encouraged to use Metro or other forms of for-hire transportation services. The Pentagon City Metro station (Blue and Yellow lines) and Crystal City Metro station (Blue and Yellow lines) are located within walking distance to the racecourse.
