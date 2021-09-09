Road closures for 9/11 memorial 5K in Arlington

The Arlington Police, Fire, Sheriff and ECC 9/11 Memorial Race takes place Saturday night.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A September 11 memorial event will shut down roads around the Pentagon Saturday evening.

The Arlington Police, Fire, Sheriff and ECC 9/11 Memorial Race has been taking place since 2002. Since its inception, the race has had over 40,000 runners cross its finish line and has raised over $800,000 for 9/11-related charities. Organizers hope to raise over $1 million for the 20th anniversary event.

The Arlington County Police Department will close the following roadways around the Pentagon and in Crystal City to accommodate the event. The following roadways will be affected:

From approximately 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Army Navy Drive between S. Eads Street and S. 12th Street

From approximately 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Westbound Washington Boulevard between Memorial Circle and I-395

Columbia Pike between S. Joyce Street and Pentagon South Parking

From approximately 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Route 110 S. between I-66 and Richmond Highway

S. Joyce Street between Army Navy Drive and Columbia Pike

From approximately 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Army Navy Drive between S. Eads Street and S. Joyce Street

From approximately 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

S. Eads Street between Army Navy Drive and S. 12th Street (local access to Altaire apartment building and Double Tree Hotel only via 11th Street S.)

S. Fern Street between Army Navy Drive and S. 12th Street

S. Hayes Street between Army Navy Drive and S. 12th Street

Travelers can anticipate additional road closures and delays in and around the area of the Pentagon on Saturday, September 11. Other roads not mentioned may be closed at law enforcement discretion and in the interest of public safety, the police department said in a release.