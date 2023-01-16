9 injured, 1 critically, after car slams into DC building following crash

A total of six people were sent to area hospitals following the crash.

WASHINGTON — Several people were sent to the hospital after a car crash sent a vehicle into a building in Northwest D.C. Sunday night.

According to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo the two-car crash happened around 7 p.m. near 15th Street and and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest. Maggiolo said a total of nine people were hurt in the crash. Three of those people were treated at the scene and released.

Six other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment following the crash. One of those people has injuries that were described as serious and life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

According to Maggiolo, one of the cars involved in the crash also hit and damaged the National Association of Home Builders building. Firefighters said building inspectors found no evidence of structural damage to the building.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.