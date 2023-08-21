Pedestrian killed in Prince George's County hit-and-run crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after being hit by a driver on Crain Highway early Monday morning. Maryland State Police say the driver did not stay at the scene of the crash, and they are searching for them.
Troopers were called to Crain Highway northbound near Brandywine Road just after midnight for a report of a person in the road. When troopers got to the scene, they found the man who looked like he had been hit by a vehicle. Emergency medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man hit has not been identified by police.
Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call troopers at (301) 568-8101.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather more information. Stay with WUSA9 for more updates as they come in to our newsroom.
