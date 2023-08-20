Alexandria starts new school year with speed camera warnings

During a two-week period, the City of Alexandria issued more than 3,500 citation warnings in five schools.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The City of Alexandria is starting the 2023-24 academic year with a warning to drivers to slow down area school zones.

Traffic message boards have gone up letting drivers know that on the first day of school, they will start up their speed camera program warning period beginning Monday through Sept. 17.

Alexandria City Council approved five speed cameras that have been installed near school zones:

Francis Hammond Middle School (Seminary Road, between Kenmore Avenue and North Jordan Street)

John Adams Elementary School and Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School (North Beauregard Street, between North Highview Lane and Reading Avenue)

George Washington Middle School (Mount Vernon Avenue, between Braddock Road and Luray Avenue)

These are all areas with 15 mph speed limits that were selected due to the traffic volume, speed of cars, crash history, and the number of students.

"I come through here around 35," Kahari Carr told WUSA9. He says he noticed the new technology along Beauregard Street and although it will take some time to get used to, he welcomes the change for the safety of nearby students.

"I think it's a good thing because we have schools around here. Kids crossing the street," Carr added.

At the end of the 2022-23 school year the City of Alexandria ran their first warning period which resulted in over 3,500 citation warnings being issued.

Starting Sept. 18, the city will be issuing citations with maximum fines of up to $100 that will be sent by mail.

Alexandria officials say having this automated system of ticket allows police officers to focus their efforts on other issues in the city.