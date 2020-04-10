Here's where to watch the Ravens, Washington Football Team game

Thus far, the record between the two teams with stadiums in Maryland is tied 3-3, with Washington scoring a W in the last two meetings in 2016 and 2012.

WASHINGTON — The Baltimore Ravens play the Washington Football Team Sunday for only the seventh time since the Ravens moved to Baltimore in 1996. Thus far, the record between the two teams with stadiums in Maryland is tied 3-3, with Washington scoring a W in the last two meetings in 2016 and 2012.

Maryland is one of just a few states in America that has two NFL stadiums on its soil. The Baltimore Ravens play in M&T Bank Stadium near the Inner Harbor. While the Washington Football Team take on their opponents at FedEx Field in Landover.

Many factors affect where the location of the dividing line is between the fan bases, according to Lisa Delpy Neirotti, a sports management professor at George Washington University.

One big factor: Television exposure.

For example, if you live in the designated Baltimore media market, which includes Howard, Carroll, and Anne Arundel counties, you will be exposed to the Ravens more because they are always guaranteed to be on television in the region.

The Washington Football Team says, in Maryland, it only holds the exclusive marketing rights to Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. So, Washington Football Team fans in Charles and Frederick counties may see more Ravens marketing despite being in the Washington media market.

Sunday's Baltimore vs. Washington game will be aired on CBS at 1 p.m.

