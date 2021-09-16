Rapid 9: Washington's QB Taylor Heinicke gets candid with Sharla McBride

WASHINGTON — WUSA9's Sharla McBride sat down with Washington Football's new starting quarterback, Taylor Heinicke to talk all things football. But after the season ahead had been discussed, it was time to have a little fun with some rapid-fire questions that weren't always football-related. He didn't have a lot of time to think about his answers but gave honest responses and some responses, that may raise a few eyebrows.
SHARLA: What is a compliment that you get most from people?
TAYLOR: That I’m sneaky quick. I’m sneaky fast! A lot of defensive guys tell me that. It’s a lot easier to run fast when you have big 300 pound guys chasing after you.
SHARLA: If there was a movie about your life, who would you want to play you, or who should play you?
TAYLOR: I would say, Matt Damon
SHARLA: Oh ok, so we are going with Matt Damon?
TAYLOR: Yeah, I’ve been told I look like him before.
SHARLA: What is something that really annoys you about one of your teammates?
TAYLOR: He’s always burping in my ear throughout meetings! I don’t think he notices it but he’s just doing it.
SHARLA: Well, you have to tell me who!?
TAYLOR: I can’t, no name dropping.
SHARLA: What is a TV show that you binge-watched during the pandemic?
TAYLOR: I’m binge-watching it right now, it’s called Mr. Robot. It’s really good!
SHARLA: Yes, I’ve heard of it…I’m actually in that.
TAYLOR: Wait are you?
SHARLA: Yes, I play a newscaster on the show!
TAYLOR: That’s sweet!
SHARLA: What’s the food or drink that you can’t live without?
TAYLOR: There’s nothing like a nice Coca-Cola on a hot sunny day.
SHARLA: I thought you were going to say maybe a Heineken.
TAYLOR: Yes, a Heineken! You want to sponsor me?!
SHARLA: The most memorable moment you’ve had with a fan?
TAYLOR: Little kids get me because I remember when I was a little kid and I would go to training camps or games and it meant a lot to me. If any kid has a card or just wants a wristband or something like that, it really means a lot to me.
SHARLA: What is the happiest moment that you’ve ever had with your mom?
TAYLOR: After my father passed and that year I had a great year in college football and I won the Walter Payton Award and she was there at the ceremony. It just meant a lot to me and it was just a really cool moment for both of us so I would say that moment is the happiest moment.
Heinicke also said his mother and step-dad have never missed a game and will be at every single Washington Football Team game this season.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.