Rapid 9: Washington's QB Taylor Heinicke gets candid with Sharla McBride

From teammate pet peeves, to who should play him in a movie about his life, and even the moment he cherishes most with fans: Heinicke dishes it all

WASHINGTON — WUSA9's Sharla McBride sat down with Washington Football's new starting quarterback, Taylor Heinicke to talk all things football. But after the season ahead had been discussed, it was time to have a little fun with some rapid-fire questions that weren't always football-related. He didn't have a lot of time to think about his answers but gave honest responses and some responses, that may raise a few eyebrows.

SHARLA: What is a compliment that you get most from people?

TAYLOR: That I’m sneaky quick. I’m sneaky fast! A lot of defensive guys tell me that. It’s a lot easier to run fast when you have big 300 pound guys chasing after you.

SHARLA: If there was a movie about your life, who would you want to play you, or who should play you?

TAYLOR: I would say, Matt Damon

SHARLA: Oh ok, so we are going with Matt Damon?

TAYLOR: Yeah, I’ve been told I look like him before.

SHARLA: What is something that really annoys you about one of your teammates?

TAYLOR: He’s always burping in my ear throughout meetings! I don’t think he notices it but he’s just doing it.

SHARLA: Well, you have to tell me who!?

TAYLOR: I can’t, no name dropping.

SHARLA: What is a TV show that you binge-watched during the pandemic?

TAYLOR: I’m binge-watching it right now, it’s called Mr. Robot. It’s really good!

SHARLA: Yes, I’ve heard of it…I’m actually in that.

TAYLOR: Wait are you?

SHARLA: Yes, I play a newscaster on the show!

TAYLOR: That’s sweet!

SHARLA: What’s the food or drink that you can’t live without?

TAYLOR: There’s nothing like a nice Coca-Cola on a hot sunny day.

SHARLA: I thought you were going to say maybe a Heineken.

TAYLOR: Yes, a Heineken! You want to sponsor me?!

SHARLA: The most memorable moment you’ve had with a fan?

TAYLOR: Little kids get me because I remember when I was a little kid and I would go to training camps or games and it meant a lot to me. If any kid has a card or just wants a wristband or something like that, it really means a lot to me.

Headband Heinicke pic.twitter.com/CUXpQznBx4 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 15, 2021

SHARLA: What is the happiest moment that you’ve ever had with your mom?

TAYLOR: After my father passed and that year I had a great year in college football and I won the Walter Payton Award and she was there at the ceremony. It just meant a lot to me and it was just a really cool moment for both of us so I would say that moment is the happiest moment.

"He plays a little bit like his hair is on fire. He plays a little bit like a gunslinger."



Head coach Ron Rivera believes in 4️⃣ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 14, 2021