Washington Football Team welcomes fans back to FedExField

Approximately 3,000 tickets will be available to season ticket members for the Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Washington Football Team will have fans in the stands when they play the New York Giants on November 8.

The team announced Friday that, with the state of Maryland's approval and under the supervision of Prince George's County, a limited number of season ticket holders will be allowed in the stadium.

"We take our responsibility to protect our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously," said Jason Wright, Washington Football Team President, in a press release. "Since the beginning of the season, we worked in close coordination with Prince George's County health officials to monitor and assess the possibility of welcoming fans. We are thrilled to host some of our Season Ticket Members at the Giants game on November 8th and hope to welcome more fans through the FedExField gates in the near future."

About 3,000 tickets will be available. Here's how getting tickets works, according to the team.

All ticket inventory will be limited to the lower level of the stadium and a limited number of suites. Season ticket members will have the exclusive opportunity to access tickets for the game on November 8. Members will have access to purchase tickets in separate digital windows, based on season ticket member tenure, beginning on October 27 and ending on October 30.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, the team said Friday.

Everyone entering FedExField property will be required to follow safety guidelines including wearing a face covering, utilizing mobile ticketing, maintaining social distancing, and using cashless payment methods. Tailgating will not be permitted.

The Washington Football Team is currently 1-5 and will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. Stands have been empty at FedExField since the season kicked off on September 13.