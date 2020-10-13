Former President Obama posts message of congratulations to Alex Smith | Most DC Thing Comes

Alex Smith received plenty of social media appreciation across the sport and media landscape, but it's a tweet from a friend that has to stand out.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most DC Thing comes to us courtesy of the twitter feed of one-time D.C. resident Former President Barack Obama. Obama posted a message of congratulations to Alex Smith following his return to the field Sunday, letting him know how impressed he was with his strength and determination.

The two became friends after meeting and talking football at a San Francisco fundraiser in 2012, and his sister MacKenzie later worked for both the former president and the former first lady Michelle Obama during their time in the White House. The Obama’s were even guests at MacKenzie’s wedding.

Alex received plenty of appreciation across the sports and media landscape, but I’m sure it was a little extra special coming from a good friend.